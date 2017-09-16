Following an offseason of contract discussions, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak got himself paid, inking a six-year $40 million deal on Thursday to stick with the team through 2022-23.

The signing provided a sigh of relief for the Bruins, their fans and Pastrnak, who finished second on the team with 34 goals and 70 points in 2016-17 in his third season.

Flush with cash, the 21-year-old winger was all set up to hit the town and celebrate with his teammates, right?

Wrong. He revealed the not-so-fancy first purchase he made since his mega-deal:

So, @pastrnak96, what's the first big thing you're going to buy?



"Nothing, I got dinner yesterday for $8...rice and chicken teriyaki." 😂 pic.twitter.com/a2ydNRRP0j — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 16, 2017

Well, if he wasn't a foodie before, at least we all now know he's got the money to become one now.