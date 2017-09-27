NHL

Blues Forward Robby Fabbri to Miss 2017-18 Season With Knee Injury

SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season after re-injuring his left knee.

He suffered a torn ACL on February 4 that sidelined him for 31 regular season games and 11 more in the playoffs, and was cleared to play on July 31. 

Fabbri played in the Blues’ preseason game against the Washington Capitals on Friday, skating 19 minutes in the tilt, though the team announced two days later that the 21-year-old would miss the remainder of training camp.

In 123 career games, Fabbri has posted 29 goals and 66 points.

