Longtime NHL broadcaster Dave Strader passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday, following a battle with cancer. The hockey world was filled with condolences for the man known as "The Voice."

Strader's career in hockey began with the AHL's Adirondack Red Wings before being promoted to the big-league club in 1985. He also spent time calling puck for ESPN's National Hockey Night before stints with the Panthers, Coyotes and Stars, as well as national games for NHL International and NBCSN. His resume includes three Olympics, 18 consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the 2017 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, the sport's highest honor for broadcasting. He will be honored at the HHOF NHL Media Awards Luncheon on November 13.

He was sidelined for much of the 2016-17 season after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer in the bile duct, in May of 2016, eventually returning to the booth for a handful of Stars games, including a national call.

• For ‘The Voice’ Dave Strader, return to the booth amid cancer fight is the ‘best medicine ever’

Strader received support from the Stars, who wore a microphone sticker with 'DS' on it affixed to their helmets; fellow broadcasters around the league pinned the same logo to their lapels.

Shortly following the announcement of his passing, an outpouring of condolences and respect from around the hockey world began. Here's a small sample of how Strader is being remembered:

Dave Strader will be known as one of the greats. "The Voice" was a true professional and a friend to many. We raise our sticks to you, Dave. pic.twitter.com/GgdXSHe078 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 1, 2017

Such a terrific person

So much love for his family, support for friends, time for all

And an absolute titan in a booth, a gondola or a perch pic.twitter.com/FgpqJmuLhm — Daryl Reaugh (@Razor5Hole) October 1, 2017

Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of @TheVoiceDS. Iconic in his work but a even better friend. May you rest in peace buddy. pic.twitter.com/Mm60OpkdcL — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 1, 2017

Dave was a lovely man and a terrific broadcaster. Hockey fans will miss him. My condolences. — Michael Farber (@MichaelFarber3) October 1, 2017

Spoke to Dave Strader in May about winning the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award. He was determined to be at HHOF on Nov. 13 for his induction. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 1, 2017

Thoughts and Prayers go out to his wife Colleen, family and friends. Thank you for everything Dave! We salute you! #Legendofthebooth pic.twitter.com/lzhSPtXhGD — Jamie Benn (@jamiebenn14) October 1, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to the family of Dave Strader. Family man and true pro. Loved and respected by those lucky enough to know him. #voice — John Forslund (@JohnForslund) October 1, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of Dave Strader. An excellent broadcaster and friend. He will be missed. — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) October 1, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Dave Strader. He was an incredible broadcaster & person & was beloved in the hockey world. pic.twitter.com/zhbXkpn6P2 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 1, 2017

A terrific announcer and a true gentleman. RIP Dave, you were loved and will be missed. https://t.co/c5RpLnxbxl — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) October 1, 2017