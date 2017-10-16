Devils' Taylor Hall Burns Goalless Former Teammate Jordan Eberle on Twitter

New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall provided possibly the best Twitter burn we're going to see this hockey season, and we're only a few weeks in. 

By Michael Blinn
October 16, 2017

It all started when Hall poked fun at himself for being a secondary character in a picture tweeted out by the New York Jets.

Then, his former Edmonton Oilers teammate and new New York Islanders forward Jordan Eberle joined in for another shot.

What came next was pretty savage.

While Eberle continues to search for his first goal with the Isles six games into his tenure, perhaps while seeking a trainer who can help take care of that pretty sick burn, it's worth taking a few minutes to ponder Hall's Twitter account. The former No. 1 pick might have the most underrated tweets in the Hockey Twitter landscape.

• Here's Why Devils Forward Blake Coleman Was Drinking Pickle Juice

Sure, there's just under 1,500 posts under his @hallsy08 handle, but there's gold buried in those tweets. It's easy to get lost in a social media landscape where guys like Roberto Luongo, Paul Bissonette and Phil Kessel have traditionally racked up the retweets with their irreverent takes on hockey life, but Hall deserves plenty of that same love, as well.

Here's a sampling of the self-deprecating and oddly comedic tweet stylings of Taylor Hall:

