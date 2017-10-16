New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall provided possibly the best Twitter burn we're going to see this hockey season, and we're only a few weeks in.

It all started when Hall poked fun at himself for being a secondary character in a picture tweeted out by the New York Jets.

My "trying to be cool and avoid the picture" face. https://t.co/4Rg62kfDFu — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) October 15, 2017

Then, his former Edmonton Oilers teammate and new New York Islanders forward Jordan Eberle joined in for another shot.

Might want to think about getting some tide to go for those pants — Jordan Eberle (@jeberle_7) October 15, 2017

What came next was pretty savage.

When you gonna score — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) October 16, 2017

While Eberle continues to search for his first goal with the Isles six games into his tenure, perhaps while seeking a trainer who can help take care of that pretty sick burn, it's worth taking a few minutes to ponder Hall's Twitter account. The former No. 1 pick might have the most underrated tweets in the Hockey Twitter landscape.

Sure, there's just under 1,500 posts under his @hallsy08 handle, but there's gold buried in those tweets. It's easy to get lost in a social media landscape where guys like Roberto Luongo, Paul Bissonette and Phil Kessel have traditionally racked up the retweets with their irreverent takes on hockey life, but Hall deserves plenty of that same love, as well.

Here's a sampling of the self-deprecating and oddly comedic tweet stylings of Taylor Hall:

Some guy at the grocery store just congratulated me on my contract and then asked if I would pay for his groceries. Kind of weird — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) August 23, 2012

Going to the gym is hilarious. Everyone stares at each other thinking 'you are doing the dumbest exercises' — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 1, 2012

I can't believe I'm about to do this. pic.twitter.com/Cw0vVr0kHT — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 5, 2015

So awkward when you think someone waves to you but it's actually the guy/girl beside you #notcool — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) July 25, 2012

Officially adding "NHL lottery ball specialist" to my hockey resume. — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) April 30, 2017

If I took off my windshield wipers would I not get parking tickets anymore? — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 8, 2012

Die Hard is such a great movie. I think I would of reacted the same way in every situation as John Wayne did — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) August 27, 2012

Failed my boaters licence again. I'm a joke I just want my licence — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 22, 2011

Roses are red, violets are blue. If you had hair like this, what would you do? #NHL17McDavid pic.twitter.com/zqeLdCv9UQ — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) May 9, 2016

Yes i realize its an online test and it's open book but I still failed it twice — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) June 22, 2011

On the subject of emoticons, whoever does their smiley face like this (: instead of :) is not in my good books. No need — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) November 1, 2012

What kind of person has 'with the help of Christ my Lord and Savior' in their bio then calls someone a whiny b*tch? — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) October 15, 2012

Also, try to avoid doing this. pic.twitter.com/enhMMfXTLh — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) May 19, 2017

True story: I had my first ever banana today. — Taylor Hall (@hallsy09) August 29, 2015