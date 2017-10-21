Ducks' Derek Grant Finally Breaks Though With First Two NHL Goals

After twice having thought he notched his first NHL goal, Derek Grant finally broke through in a big way for the Ducks.

By Michael Blinn
October 21, 2017

Derek Grant’s luck looks to be changing.

A veteran of 92 NHL games spread over five seasons with the Senators, Flames, Sabres, Predators and Ducks heading into Friday's tilt against the Canadiens, Grant had seven assists to his credit. What he didn’t have—at least not officially—was a goal. 

Twice in his career, the 27-year-old forward appeared to have put one in the goal column. On Jan. 8, 2017, he poked a loose puck past Canucks goalie Ryan Miller, but officials overturned the tally after ruling there was intent to blow, resetting the the-Predators forward back to zero. Then on Oct. 11 of this season, a goal against the Islanders was called back after a challenge for offsides.

Despite the two reversals, Grant continued plugging away, and the persistence finally paid off in Game No. 93.

With the Ducks leading the visiting Habs 1-0 in the first period, Grant potted a power play strike past goalie Carey Price, swatting home a rebound that wouldn’t be taken away, while also ending Anaheim’s drought on the man-advantage to start the season.

"It was a good feeling," Grant said.

After all that waiting, Grant wasn’t exactly going to stand pat.

NHL
Auston Matthews’s Awe-Inspiring Shot Blends Stealth and Elite Release

In the third period, he joined in on a 97-second flurry of Ducks goals, netting the second of three, tapping in Andrej Kase’s pass from the behind the net on the backdoor for his second goal.

On the night, Anaheim scored a season-high six goals in the 6-2 win, their third in seven tries, while sending the Habs to a 1-6-1 record. Ducks goalie John Gibson stopped 49 shots in the victory, including a franchise record for shots faced (30) and saves (28) in a single period in the second. While Gibson was tasked with stopping them, it was Grant who finally got to experience putting his shots into the net and having them stay.

"They weren't the prettiest goals but I'll take them," Grant said.

All the way to the scoresheet.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters