Blackhawks, Bruins to Play 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium

The 2019 Winter Classic will be played on Jan. 1, 2019 between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium.

This will be the first NHL game played at Notre Dame. The only other Winter Classic to be hosted at a college football stadium was at Michigan Stadium in 2014.

"I believe it's only fitting that two of the NHL's legendary 'Original Six' teams will take the ice for the first hockey game in one of America's most iconic athletic facilities," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "Hosting two franchises with so many connections to Notre Dame also provides a unique opportunity to celebrate our hockey legacy."

This marks the fifth time that the Blackhawks will be playing in the NHL's outdoor game. The Bruins hosted the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

This year's Winter Classic will be the Rangers and Sabres at Citi Field on New Year's Day.