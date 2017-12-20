Watch: Shea Theodore Scores With 2.3 Seconds Left to Lift Golden Knights over Lightning

Shea Theodore provided the heroics on Tuesday night, beating the clock to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Tampa Bay Lightning in a heavweight matchup.

By Michael Blinn
December 20, 2017

The Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed destined for overtime on Tuesday night. That is, until Shea Theodore provided the heroics.

Already having assists on each the Golden Knights’ first three goals, the defenseman's power play blast from the point with 2.3 seconds left beat Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Vegas the 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knight had battled back from a 2-0 fist-period deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the third period with Theodore providing helpers on goals by James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula. Tampa Bay pulled even with just under four minutes remaining thanks the defenseman Victor Hedman, but a last-minute penalty to Braydon Coburn set the stage for Theodore’s winner.

The tally was his second of the season, but the drama of beating the NHL’s top team made it a special one for the Golden Knights’ young defenseman.

“It’s up there with my first NHL goal,” Theodore said. “It was kind of a lucky bounce and a good pass.”

NHL
Dave Prior, the Longtime Goalie Maestro, Is Thriving in New Role in Las Vegas

With the win, Vegas improves to 22-9-2 on the season and earned at least a point for the eighth straight game, while dealing the league-leading Lightning (24-7-2) their first loss in nine games. The Golden Knights are now 14-2-1 at home with the most home wins of any Western Conference team this season.

“It says that we’re for real, we can play against anybody that comes in here,” Theodore said. "It was an unbelievable atmosphere. We could tell they had some Tampa fans, but our fans were much louder and much more into it.”

 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters