Which Team Has Won the Most Stanley Cups?

Which team has won the most Stanley Cups?

By Scooby Axson
April 18, 2018

The Pittsburgh Penguins are vying for their third straight Stanley Cup, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980–1983.

The Penguins have won five overall championships, but it's the Montreal Canadiens that have won the most Stanley Cups in the league's history.

The Habs have captured 24 Stanley Cups, with their last title coming in 1993. They also have the most appearance in the Final with 34.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have 13 championships, but their title drought dates back to 1967.

The Detroit Red Wings have 11 Cups, followed by the Boston Bruins with six and the Blackhawks and Penguins with five each.

The current NHL teams have that not won a Stanley Cup title are the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blue Jackets, Wild and Golden Knights have never gone to a Stanley Cup Final.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)