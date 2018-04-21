Watch: "Puck Girl" Keelan Moxley Meets Brett Connolly and Gets Autographed Hockey Stick

"I don't go anywhere without the puck," Moxley said.

By Jenna West
April 21, 2018

"Puck Girl" Keelan Moxley met Capitals forward Brett Connolly on Saturday.

Connolly and Moxley met after the Capitals's 4-3 overtime win in Game 5 against the Blue Jackets. Moxley was still holding the puck Connolly gave her on Sunday, as well as an autographed hockey stick from the forward that was given to her before the game.

Video of Moxley and Connolly's initial exchange before Sunday's Game 2 went viral when the forward was trying to toss a puck over the glass to the six-year-old. His first two tosses were unsuccessful as a man standing behind Moxley gave them to boys standing around her. Connolly tapped the glass pointing to Moxley and made sure his third puck was given to her.

"I don't got anywhere without the puck because all my friends like it a lot," Moxley told NBC Sports Washington's Tarik El-Bashir.

Moxley and her parents med Capitals owner Ted Leonsis before Saturday's game, and he gave her the personalized stick from Connolly.

