Tuukka Rask made the second period of the Bruins-Lightning game even more eventful on Saturday when he chucked his broken skate blade across the ice.

This was after he held it, brandishing it almost like a sword, to the official.

Rask lost the blade due to Yanni Gourde shot when the Bruins were up 3–1, and he couldn't move around. During that time, Rask was trying to get a whistle, but didn't get one. Tampa Bay's Mikhail Sergachev scored to make it 3–2.

By then, Rask started his advance, and well, sword fights shouldn't take place on ice.

Tuukka Rask loses his skate blade and gets scored on. He's not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/xV69eJTwu5 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 28, 2018

Naturally, Twitter world had some thoughts.

Tuukka Rask and Happy Gilmore: only people to try to stab people with their skate blade. — Mike McMahon (@McWham) April 28, 2018

Tuukka Rask gonna get the Happy Gilmore award for trying to slice an official with his skate. — Days of Y'Orr (@DaysofYOrr) April 28, 2018

"During high school, I played junior hockey and still hold two league records: most time spent in the penalty box; and I was the only guy to ever take off his skate and try to stab somebody" -Happy Gilmore --Michael Scott ---Tuukka Rask pic.twitter.com/VSldDxcGYf — ETD51 (@ETD51) April 28, 2018

Imagine Tuukka Rask on his knees THROWING HIS BLADE AT YOU. He's not allowing another goal for the rest of his career. — sara civ (@SaraCivian) April 28, 2018

If Tuukka Rask had a milk crate, he would have chucked that instead of the blade. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 28, 2018

#NHLBruins' Tuukka Rask wielding his detached skate blade like a pirate's cutlass after the second #Bolts goal is one of the best visuals of these #StanleyCup playoffs thus far. #NHLPlayoffs #TBLightning #BOSvsTBL pic.twitter.com/odkJIIfAUh — Luke Wells (@LukeWells57) April 28, 2018

I'd hate to be Tuukka Rask's skate rep right now! #NHLBruins #GoBolts — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) April 28, 2018

He’s brandishing a knife

It’s Tuukka Rask

Lurking in the shadows

NHL Goaltender Tuukka Rask pic.twitter.com/aFx4jkOuqR — Ally "Letangier" Letangier (@letangier) April 28, 2018

Bruins/Lightning always gives us elite Tuukka Rask GIFs pic.twitter.com/YZiOgepiOi — Andrew Tashian (@Tashville401) April 28, 2018

This is a man who also thrown milk crates across the ice, though that honestly sounds much safter.