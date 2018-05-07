How to Watch Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 6 Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Game 6 between the Capitals and Penguins.

By Nihal Kolur
May 07, 2018

The Capitals travel to Pittsburgh on Monday to face the Penguins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round matchup.

Washington currently leads the series three games to two after a 6-3 victory on Saturday. The Caps used an all-around effort to take command of the series, getting goals from six different players.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, had plenty of shots on goal on Saturday but couldn't capitalize. The Penguins have defeated Washington in two straight second round matchups dating back to 2016, when Pittsburgh won its first of two consecutive Stanley Cups.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Monday, May 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

​Live Stream: NBC Sports Stream

 

