Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash Survivor Signs With College Team After Recovery

Kaleb Dahlgren commits to play for Toronto's York University after his recovery.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2018

One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash is making plans to continue his hockey career, according to Sportsnet.

Kaleb Dahlgren has committed to play hockey for York University in Toronto.

Dahlgren, 20, hopes to start college in the fall, but it will depend on his recovery. The university said he can start whenever he feels ready, according to Sportsnet.

Dahlgren's injuries include six broken vertebrae in his neck and back, a fractured skull, a brain injury and a puncture wound in his head. He is one of 13 survivors who were injured in the crash.

On April 6, a semi-trailer crashed into the bus of the Canadian junior hockey team in Saskatchewan. Sixteeen of the 29 people on the bus died, including coach Mark Cross who played for York University from 2011-2016.

