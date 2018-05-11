NHL Western Conference Finals Schedule: Jets vs. Golden Knights

Find out when the Golden Knights and Jets will face off in the finals.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2018

The Golden Knights and Jets are headed to the Western Conference Finals in their hunt for the Stanley Cup.

It's been an incredible inaugural season for the Golden Knights, as they became only the third team in NHL history to win two playoff series in their first year.

Vegas swept the Kings in the first round before defeating the Sharks (4-2) to move on to the conference finals.

The Jets are headed to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Predators in Game 7 of the second round. Before that, they beat the Wild 4-1 in the first round series.

The Western Conference Finals begin on Saturday, May 12 in Winnipeg. 

Check out the full schedule below:

Game 1: Saturday, May 12, Golden Knights at Jets (NBC, 7 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Monday, May 14, Golden Knights at Jets (NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 16, Jets at Golden Knights (NBCSN, 9 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Friday, May 18, Jets at Golden Knights (NBSCN, 8 p.m. ET)

*Game 5: Sunday, May 20, Golden Knights at Jets (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 22, Jets at Golden Knights (NBCSN, 9 p.m. ET)

*Game 7: Thursday, May 24, Golden Knights at Jets (NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET)

