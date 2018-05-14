Stanley Cup Playoffs: Marchessault, Golden Knights Top Jets to Knot Western Conference Final

Elsa/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Jonathan Marchessault bounced back from a subpar Game 1 performance, potting two goals as the Golden Knights topped the Jets to even the Western Conference Final series with a Game 2 win.
By Michael Blinn
May 14, 2018

After a rough start to the Western Conference Final, Jonathan Marchessault got himself a little redemption in Game 2.

Marchessault scored twice as the Vegas Golden Knights rebounded from a Game 1 loss to take a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that evened their third-round series. 

The Golden Knights forward, who acknowledged there was a little too much watching in the opener, followed up Tomas Tatar’s ice-breaking goal with one of his own, slipping a turnover through Connor Hellebuyck’s legs for a 2-0 lead in the first period. That wasn’t all, though, as Marchessault quieted a Winnipeg crowd that found some life after Kyle Connor’s third-period goal with his second of the night just over a minute and a half later.

"We just played hard right off the bat and we were able to get that two goal lead," Marchessault told NBC's Pierre McGuire, "and I think we played well with the lead."

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury also bounced back after giving up four goals in Game 1, stopping 30 of 31 shots in the win to help his team get out of its first playoff series deficit. 

Hellebuyck found himself under siege all night as the Golden Knights used their speed to create chances off of turnovers, making 25 saves, many from right in front of his crease. 

The series heads to Vegas as a best-of-five, with Game 3 slated for Wednesday.

More NHL

