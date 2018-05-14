How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Game Time, TV, Live Stream

How to watch Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets.

By Nihal Kolur
May 14, 2018

The Jets host the Golden Knights Monday in Game 2 of their Western Conference finals series.

Winnipeg emerged victorious in Game 1, winning 4-2 behind goals from four different players and three assists from Blake Wheeler. The Jets scored three goals in the first period and never looked back.

Vegas came into the series after needing six games to get past the Sharks in the previous round. The Golden Knights started that series with a 7-0 win, and they closed it out with a 3-0 victory, for their third and fourth shutouts of the postseason. 

Winnipeg alternated wins with the Predators for seven games in its last series, and had a 5-1 victory in Nashville to clinch the series. The Jets have five players who have accounted for at least 10 points so far this postseason, led by Mark Scheifele who has 11 goals and five assists.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How To Watch:

Game Time: Monday, May 14, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

​Live StreamNBC Sports Stream

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)