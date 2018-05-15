The Washington D.C. metro normally closes at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights, which can pose problems for sports fans.

The most recent issue is the Eastern Conference finals playoff series between the Capitals and Lightning. Both Game 3 and Game 4 have 8 p.m. start times, meaning it'd be hard to make the train as a game got out and especially more difficult if a game went to overtime.

But now according to the Washington Post, Qatar — as in the country — will chip in $100,000 to keep the metro running an extra hour for Game 4 on Thursday. Exelon and Pepco stepped in to keep the system running until 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday for Game 3.

D.C. council member Jack Evans led a delegation to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last year in the hope of getting foreign investors interested in projects in the city, according to the Washington Post.

It appears the effort worked, at least for this hour.

The Capitals lead the series 2–0.