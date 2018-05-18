Courage, bravery and strength. These are traits that may have described some knights of old. Resilience, persistence and skill. These are traits that certainly describe these Knights of Gold.

Vegas’ top line continued to shine, its goaltender continued to dominate and the Knights secured a 3-2 win in Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets, leaving Vegas just one win shy of the Stanley Cup Final in its first year of existence.

After conceding their lead, the Knights responded late in the game to seal the win. The Jets were pressuring in the offensive zone with Brandon Tanev patrolling behind the cage. He swung a pass up to the right point but Dustin Byfuglien, trying to step into a one-time slapper, instead whiffed completely. Reilly Smith picked up the loose change, beat both defenders down the ice, and then beat a crouching Connor Hellebuyck with a fluttering shot bardown and in to put the Golden Knights on top 3-2 with 6:58 to go, and the Jets could not answer back.

Vegas got going almost immediately in Game 3 with a goal 35 seconds in, and it didn’t take much longer for the Knights to find the scoresheet in Game 4. With Tyler Myers in the box for interference 1:55 in, Jonathan Marchessault fed the puck from the left circle through the lane for a William Karlsson one-timer from the right dot, but Hellebuyck slid across to make the stop. Alex Tuch won the ensuing draw back to Reilly Smith, who set up an almost exact replica of the previous sequence: Smith passed to Marchessault at the left circle, and he fed the puck through the lane for a Karlsson one-timer from the right dot. This time, Karlsson didn’t get all of the shot, but Hellebuyck couldn’t get across in time, and Vegas had a 1-0 lead just 2:25 in.

Winnipeg got its best chance of the first period when Blake Wheeler chipped on cage from the corner near Marc-Andre Fleury’s left post. The puck bounced of Fleury’s left skate and skittered behind his left leg, but Nate Schmidt came back to keep the puck out of the net and preserve Vegas’ lead.

Marc-Andre Fleury, fresh off a sterling performance in the previous game, kicked off the second period with a desperate stacked-pads maneuver to keep Bryan Little off the board less than four minutes in, but once Winnipeg finally got a power-play chance, there was little Fleury could do to stop it. Wheeler lost his balance while holding the puck at the top of the right circle but recovered, drew a defender to him, and tossed it back to Dustin Byfuglien at the point. Byfuglien saucered it over to an unmarked Patrik Laine in the center of the left circle, and he uncorked a patented one-timer under Fleury’s right arm to level the score.

But just as they have done so often this postseason, the Golden Knights got one right back. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare casually chipped the puck toward the goal from just inside the zone, but Hellebuyck, even more casually, failed to handle it properly at his left post. Bellemare beat Tanev to the loose change behind the cage and whipped a backhand back out in front where a crashing Tomas Nosek tipped it home. Nosek’s penalty helped make Laine’s goal possible, but he atoned with his first career playoff tally just 43 seconds later.

Sometimes even the strongest walls have cracks. Jack Roslovic, inserted back into the lineup in place of an ineffective Joel Armia, cycled along the end boards and behind the cage, and set up Tyler Myers at the right dot. Myers took a quick wrister that squeaked straight through Fleury’s pads to tie the game. Fleury never felt it and figured he had it trapped, but Mathieu Perreault, on the edges of the crease, knew the puck was in to even the score again.

From there, the ice certainly felt tilted. Winnipeg got 10 shots on goal in the period before Vegas managed one. But Vegas, as it has seemingly done this entire postseason, responded as Smith pinged the game winner off the bar and in. Vegas improves to 9-1 this postseason when it scores first, and it moves to one win away from a berth in the Stanley Cup Finals. It wouldn’t be wise to write off Winnipeg just yet, but, for now, the team from Sin City looks like a safe bet to hoist the Clarence Campbell Bowl sometime in the next week.