When Does the Stanley Cup Final Begin?

The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Final, which kicks off on Monday, May 28.

The Golden Knights beat the Jets in five games during the Western Conference Finals to secure their place in the Stanley Cup Final.

The team facing the Golden Knights is to be determined on Wednesday night in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 7. The Lightning and Capitals will go head-to-head at Amalie Arena in Tampa to compete for their spot in the Cup Final.

If the Lightning advance, Game 1 against the Golden Knights will be held in Tampa. But if the Capitals win, Vegas will have home ice advantage at T-Mobile Arena.