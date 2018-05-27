Silvertips' Carter Hart Becomes First Two-Time CHL Goalie of the Year Winner

Everett Silvertips goalie and Philadelphia Flyers prospect wins CHL Goalie of the Year, becoming the first netminder to win the award twice.

May 27, 2018

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips was honored Saturday as the Canadian Hockey League’s goaltender of the year, becoming the first to win the award in back-to-back seasons, and Alex Barre-Boulet of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada was the player of the year.

Hart, a 19-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect, finished his fourth season with the Western Hockey League’s Silvertips by leading the Washington state team to its second Western Conference title and appearance in the WHL championship series.

Hart was the first recipient in Silvertips history of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year, and the first goaltender in WHL history to earn the Del Wilson Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year) in three consecutive seasons.

Hart led the WHL this season in goals-against average (1.60), save percentage (.947), shutouts (7), and was fourth in wins (31) while compiling a record of 31-6-1-3 in 41 games. He helped Canada capture the world junior title in January.

Barre-Boulet led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 53 goals and 63 assists for 116 points in 65 games. He led the Armada to the QMJHL regular-season title and Game 6 of the President Cup Final.

