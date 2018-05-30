Evgeny Kuznetsov Questionable to Return to Game 2 With Injury

The Caps forward is the leading scorer in the playoffs, and he's on an 11-game point streak in the playoffs. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 30, 2018

The Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov is questionable to return to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced. 

Kuznetsov walked off the ice late in the first period after appearing to hurt his left wrist in a check by Brayden McNabb along the boards. After getting slammed into the boards, Kuznetsov fell to the ice. 

He didn't come out for the beginning of the second period. While Kuznetsov is questionable for the rest of Wednesday, Game 3 isn't until Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

