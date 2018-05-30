The Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov is questionable to return to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Kuznetsov walked off the ice late in the first period after appearing to hurt his left wrist in a check by Brayden McNabb along the boards. After getting slammed into the boards, Kuznetsov fell to the ice.

The Caps forward is the leading scorer in the playoffs, and he's on an 11-game point streak in the playoffs.

Kuznetsov favors his arm after McNabb lays a hit on him. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JnqMFwlQvM — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 31, 2018

#Caps Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 31, 2018

He didn't come out for the beginning of the second period. While Kuznetsov is questionable for the rest of Wednesday, Game 3 isn't until Saturday.

