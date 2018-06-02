Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov Playing in Game 3 After Suffering Game 2 Upper Body Injury

Kuznetsov left Game 2 after taking a hit from Vegas' Brayden McNabb.

By Jenna West
June 02, 2018

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after suffering an upper body injury in Game 2.

Kuznetsov left Game 2 during the first period after taking a hit from Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb that crushed his left arm between them. The center exited holding his arm and did not return to the game.

Kuznetsov participated in practice Saturday morning and appeared to be joking around with his teammates. Capitals coach Barry Trotz called Kuznetsov's spot in Saturday's lineup a "game-time decision."

However, prior to the start of Game 3, Capitals's defeseman Michal Kempny left the ice during warmups after falling and hitting the boards. 

The Capitals host Game 3 at Capital One Arena with the series tied at 1. You can follow the game here.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)