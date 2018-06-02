Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after suffering an upper body injury in Game 2.

Kuznetsov left Game 2 during the first period after taking a hit from Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb that crushed his left arm between them. The center exited holding his arm and did not return to the game.

Kuznetsov participated in practice Saturday morning and appeared to be joking around with his teammates. Capitals coach Barry Trotz called Kuznetsov's spot in Saturday's lineup a "game-time decision."

However, prior to the start of Game 3, Capitals's defeseman Michal Kempny left the ice during warmups after falling and hitting the boards.

Washington's Michal Kempny just left the ice after taking a spill and slamming into the end boards in the warmup. Helmet came off. — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) June 2, 2018

The Capitals host Game 3 at Capital One Arena with the series tied at 1.