The Vegas Golden Knights will try to bounce back in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals.

Washington took a 2–1 series lead in Game 3 with a suffocating defensive performance leading to a 3–1 victory, as Braden Holtby turned back 21 Golden Knights shot attempts.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 14th goal of the playoffs, Evgeny Kuznetsov added a goal and an assist as Washington moved closer to the franchise's first Stanley Cup title.

Vegas has lost back-to-back games for the first time in the playoffs, scoring only three total goals in those defeats.

Here's how to watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:

Time: Monday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com