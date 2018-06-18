Barry Trotz has informed the Washington Capitals of his decision to resign as the team's head coach.

The Capitals finish 205–89–34 in the four seasons under Trotz, which is also the best record in the league in that span of time.

"We are obviously disappointed by Barry's decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington," the team said in a statement. "Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise."

Trotz issued the following statement:

"After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as head coach of the Washington Capitals. When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital. We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitiment with our fans. I would like to thank Mr. Leonsis, Dick Patrick and Brian MacLellan for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. I would also like to thank our players and staff who worked tirelessly every day to achieve our success."

Trotz is the first coach since Scotty Bowman in 2002 to not return to his team after winning the Stanley Cup.