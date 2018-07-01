The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a $47.25 million, seven-year contract extension. The deal begins with the 2019-20 season.
General manager Steve Yzerman announced the contract Sunday, minutes after the Lightning and McDonagh were eligible to ink the extension. Tampa Bay acquired McDonagh from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. He’ll count $6.75 million against the salary cap.