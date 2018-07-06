Saskatchewan Police Make Arrest In Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash That Killed 16 People

Police will hold a press conference to announce the charges later today.

By Chris Chavez
July 06, 2018

Saskatchewan police have arrested and charged someone in connection with the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 16 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. Saskatchewan RCMP will make an announcement on Friday afternoon.

The Broncos' team bus collided with a transport truck while on the way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

The driver of the transport truck was taken into custody but later released. The driver was not injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page for the team has raised more than $16 million for the crash victims' families.

