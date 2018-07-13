Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension

Golden Knights sign Marc-Andre Fleury to a three-year extension

By Scooby Axson
July 13, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal is worth $21 million and will kick in at the beginning of the 2019–20 season.

Fleury, 33, went 29-13-4 last season with the expansion Knights, with a 2.24 goals against average and .927 save percentage.

Fleury spent the first 13 years of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won three Stanley Cups with the team. Vegas selected him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

In his first season with Vegas, Fleury helped led them to the Stanley Cup Final, where they were beaten in five games by the Washington Capitals.

He started 20 postseason games this season and finished with 13 wins and a 2.24 GAA.

