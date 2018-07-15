Ray Emery died Sunday morning after drowning while swimming with friends in Hamilton, Ontario.

The former NHL goalie played in 287 games over 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, winning the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013, the same season in which he won the William M. Jennings Trophy.

Emery was well-known for his aggressive game, twice surpassing 30 penalty minutes in a season and making headlines for numerous goalie fights. His career was put on pause late in the 2009-10 season after being diagnosed with avascular necrosis, an ailment that caused him to leave the Flyers and undergo a bone graft in his hip. In March of 2011, Emery returned to the NHL with the Ducks, earning him a nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy, a trophy he was again in the conversation for when he joined Chicago the following season. After helping the Blackhawks win the Cup in 2012-13 as the backup, Emery returned to the Flyers, finishing out his NHL career in 2014-15, playing in the AHL and DEL in 2015-16.

Within minutes of early reports of his passing, voices from around the NHL shared their thoughts on Emery’s passing:

Such sad news about Ray Emery. He will be greatly missed. An incredible teammate with a huge heart. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) July 15, 2018

On the passing of Ray Emery… pic.twitter.com/aR17IBFE0d — Kyle Dubas (@kyledubas) July 15, 2018

Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ray Emery, our former goaltender, who passed away early this morning. pic.twitter.com/QmZJpd7hcM — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 15, 2018

Rest In Peace brother — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) July 15, 2018

The NHLPA’s players and staff send our heartfelt condolences to Ray Emery’s family and friends, following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier today. Ray will be missed by his many friends within the hockey community. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 15, 2018

I will always remember Ray as a good person first & foremost. I envied his demeanor. He had a contagious personality. People were drawn to him. I made close friendships bc of him @DaveBolland I will never forget his selflessness. Man this hurts. Rest easy Uncle Ray Ray pic.twitter.com/hWsl9SNVwE — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) July 15, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Razor. pic.twitter.com/fInQmuXCWJ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 15, 2018

RIP Razor. You will be missed. — Max Talbot (@Max25talbot) July 15, 2018

My Best friend. My Brother. I love you! pic.twitter.com/YWDX2jm55t — Brian McGrattan (@bigern10) July 15, 2018

So saddened of the tragic news of Ray Emery’s passing. We played together for only a short time but he was a great teammate and competitor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏 — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) July 15, 2018

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk offered his condolences in a statement Sunday. "On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery. Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones."