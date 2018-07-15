NHL Players, Executives, Teams React to Ray Emery's Passing

Harry How/Getty Images

People throughout the hockey community share their condolences following the passing of former goalie Ray Emery.

By SI.com Staff
July 15, 2018

Ray Emery died Sunday morning after drowning while swimming with friends in Hamilton, Ontario.

The former NHL goalie played in 287 games over 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, winning the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013, the same season in which he won the William M. Jennings Trophy.

Emery was well-known for his aggressive game, twice surpassing 30 penalty minutes in a season and making headlines for numerous goalie fights. His career was put on pause late in the 2009-10 season after being diagnosed with avascular necrosis, an ailment that caused him to leave the Flyers and undergo a bone graft in his hip. In March of 2011, Emery returned to the NHL with the Ducks, earning him a nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy, a trophy he was again in the conversation for when he joined Chicago the following season. After helping the Blackhawks win the Cup in 2012-13 as the backup, Emery returned to the Flyers, finishing out his NHL career in 2014-15, playing in the AHL and DEL in 2015-16.

Within minutes of early reports of his passing, voices from around the NHL shared their thoughts on Emery’s passing:

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk offered his condolences in a statement Sunday. "On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery. Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones."

