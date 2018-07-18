John Gruden Will be an Assistant Coach With the Islanders, Not Jon Gruden

John Gruden, no not that Jon Gruden, is officially an assistant coach for the New York Islanders.

By Nihal Kolur
July 18, 2018

John Gruden, no not that Jon Gruden, has been named as an assistant coach for the New York Islanders.

Gruden, 48, was the head coach for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League for the past two seasons, where he won the league and finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Gruden has worked as an assistant coach for Team USA Hockey, most notably at the 2016 U18 World Chapionships. He also spent four seasons with the national team development program and led Team USA to gold medal-finishes at both the 2012 and 2014 U18 Men's World Championships.

He is not to be confused with Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who has long been a household name in football.

If your friends are into hockey, you better make sure to clarify which John Gruden you're talking about.

