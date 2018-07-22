Arbitrator Awards Jets Defenseman Jacob Trouba $5.5 Million Salary for 2018-19

Jason Halstead /Getty Images

An arbitrator awarded Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba a salary of $5.5 million for the 2018-19 season.

By Michael Blinn
July 22, 2018

After a six-hour hearing on Friday, an arbitrator awarded Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba a salary of $5.5 million for the 2018-19 season.

The 24-year-old blueliner was seeking a deal in a the $7 million range, while the Jets were willing to pay out $4 million for Trouba’s services. 

He's coming off a two-year, $6 million deal, signed after he sat out the first 15 games of the 2015-16 season and demanded a trade. Trouba has notched 11 goals and 57 points in 115 games over the length of that deal, including three goals and 21 assists in 55 games in 2017-18 while suffering a concussion and an ankle injury. Over his five-year career, the No. 9 pick in the 2012 draft have developed into top-pairing defenseman when healthy, averaging almost 23 minutes of ice time per game.

Trouba has reportedly made it known he wants to remain with the Jets long-tem.

Winnipeg has 48 hours to decide to sign Trouba to accept the arbitrator’s decision or let him become an unrestricted free agent. 

The team recently avoided arbitration with forward Adam Lowry, giving him a three-year, $8.75 million deal, and has two more hearings to go with forwards Marko Dano and Brandon Tanev. 

The Jets are looking to build upon the most successful season in franchise history, which saw them go the Western Conference Final. Locking up their young core has been a point of emphasis, including a six-year deal for goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

