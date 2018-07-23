NHL, Flyers Unveil Logo For 2019 Stadium Series Game With Penguins

NHL

The Philadelphia Flyers and the NHL revealed the logo for the upcoming Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

By Michael Blinn
July 23, 2018

The outdoor game between the rival Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins may be months away, but we already know some of how it's going to look.

The NHL and the host Flyers revealed the logo for the game, set to take place at Lincoln Field on February 23, 2019, and it has some fun nods to the matchup. First, there's Flyers orange and Penguins gold, and a keystone shape, owing to Pennsylvania's Keystone State moniker. 

Inside that logo, the 'D' in the Stadium Series wordmark contains an outline of the Liberty Bell, the famed Philadelphia historical landmark.

• 'I Wasn't Going to Be Deterred': How the Winter Classic Became a Reality

The upcoming game marks the second half of a 'home-and-home' outdoor series between the two franchises, following their 2017 Stadium Series matchup at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in 2017, a 4-2 Penguins win that hosted 67,318 fans. 

For Pittsburgh, the game will be the team's fifth to take place outside, while the Flyers will be participating in their fourth outdoor event. 

