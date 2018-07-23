The outdoor game between the rival Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins may be months away, but we already know some of how it's going to look.

The NHL and the host Flyers revealed the logo for the game, set to take place at Lincoln Field on February 23, 2019, and it has some fun nods to the matchup. First, there's Flyers orange and Penguins gold, and a keystone shape, owing to Pennsylvania's Keystone State moniker.

Inside that logo, the 'D' in the Stadium Series wordmark contains an outline of the Liberty Bell, the famed Philadelphia historical landmark.

The upcoming game marks the second half of a 'home-and-home' outdoor series between the two franchises, following their 2017 Stadium Series matchup at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in 2017, a 4-2 Penguins win that hosted 67,318 fans.

For Pittsburgh, the game will be the team's fifth to take place outside, while the Flyers will be participating in their fourth outdoor event.