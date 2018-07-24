Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge for an incident last month with his girlfriend.

Watson was placed on probation and could receive up to a year in jail if he violates the probation.

He is also required to complete 26 weeks of a batterer intervention course.

The 26-year-old Watson was arrested on June 16 after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a gas station.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Tennessean, Watson admitted to pushing his girlfriend and was taken into custody when authorities responding to the incident noticed red marks on the woman’s chest.

Watson scored a career-high 14 goals and had five assists in 76 games last season for Nashville and added five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

The former first–round pick has tallied 23 goals and 24 assists in four seasons with the Predators.