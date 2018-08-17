US Olympian Emily Pfalzer Returns to NWHL Beauts for Third Season

Pfalzer joins a Buffalo team that includes Canadian Olympic team goalie Shannon Szabados as well as U.S. Olympians in goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Dani Cameranesi.

By Associated Press
August 17, 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Olympic team defenseman Emily Pfalzer is returning to play for her hometown National Women’s Hockey League Buffalo Beauts for a third season.

The Beauts announced they agreed to terms with their captain on Thursday in what becomes the team’s latest high-profile addition. She joins a Buffalo team that includes Canadian Olympic team goalie Shannon Szabados as well as U.S. Olympians in goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Dani Cameranesi.

Pfalzer is from suburban Buffalo and played at Boston College.

She returns to Buffalo after spending last season helping the United States to a gold-medal victory at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Pfalzer is also a three-time gold-medalist at the world championships.

