The Summer of Alex Ovechkin somehow continues to get better.

The Capitals forward, coming off his first Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe trophy, welcomed a son into the world on Saturday with his wife Nastya.

Named Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin after Ovi’s late brother, the newborn was birthed in South Florida and will have American and Russian citizenship, according to the Washington Post.

“Thank you my girl for the very best day of my life,” he wrote on Instagram in Russian.

It’s unclear how Ovechkin will be able top the summer of 2018, but we can’t wait for all the upcoming photos of Sergei in the bowl atop Lord Stanley’s Cup.