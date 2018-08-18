Alex Ovechkin, Wife Nastya Announce Birth of Son

The summer of 2018 continues to be an unforgettable one for Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

By Michael Blinn
August 18, 2018

The Summer of Alex Ovechkin somehow continues to get better.

The Capitals forward, coming off his first Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe trophy, welcomed a son into the world on Saturday with his wife Nastya.

Named Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin after Ovi’s late brother, the newborn was birthed in South Florida and will have American and Russian citizenship, according to the Washington Post.

• The Great Wait Is Finally Over: After 13 Seasons, Alex Ovechkin Is a Stanley Cup Champion

“Thank you my girl for the very best day of my life,” he wrote on Instagram in Russian.

It’s unclear how Ovechkin will be able top the summer of 2018, but we can’t wait for all the upcoming photos of Sergei in the bowl atop Lord Stanley’s Cup.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)