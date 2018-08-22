Offense wins games, but defense wins titles, and thats how Team BIC took home the John Scott Cup as the third-year champions of Da Beauty League on Wednesday.

Brock Boeser stoked the BIC offense with a goal and an assist in the the 3-1 win, earning MVP honors for his efforts, though it was the goaltenders who stole the show as Team Velocity’s Hunter Miska and BIC’s Alex Stalock made several big saves throughout the finale of the high-flying 4-on-4 league.

Miska, an Arizona Coyotes prospect, made a statement save in the early going, stacking the pads and forcing AHLer Chris Casto to send it into his glove.

A brilliant save by Hunter Miska keeps the game scoreless 7 minutes in! @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/kpFwrokZrk — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) August 23, 2018

Team BIC wouldn’t be denied all night, however, with New York Islanders defenseman Seth Helgeson picking up a loose puck at the top of the circle in the offensive zone and sniping a shot up high past Miska.

Jordan Schroeder, a forward in the Blackhawks organization, provided a quick answer to knot the score for Velocity, depositing a cross-ice feed from Coyotes blueliner Alex Goliogski behind Stalock, for the final goal of the first half.

The second frame opened with plenty more of the same back-and-forth action, though it wasn’t long before Canucks forward Brock Boeser put BIC back in front, redirecting Isles forward Brock Nelson’s rebound out of mid-air for his DBL-leading 16th goal of the season on the power play.

WHAT AN OUTSTANDING GOAL BY BROCK BOESER! Bats the puck out of the air and gives @BICRazors a 2-1 lead @Canucks @Buccigross #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/TJWDNMtcpw — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) August 23, 2018

Boeser added an assist—his 19th—on a 2-on-1, feeding Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt for the insurance tally and the final goal in a Cup-winning campaign.

With the winner in the title game and 35 points in nine games on the season, Boeser finished atop the DBL in scoring, making him an easy choice for MVP. If there were any signs of rust following back and wrist injuries that ended his Calder Trophy-caliber rookie season early, they didn't show.

Joining the Canucks' sophomore forward with All-Beauty League team honors were Nelson, Velocity's Goligoski, Justin Braun and Tyler Pitlick and Team Walser's Mikey Eyssimont. Stalock earned the nod for top goalie with a 7-1 record, leadng the DBL in goals-against average and save percentage, while Helgeson won the title of Mr. Clutch.

Brock wasn't the only Boeser to get some end-of-season hardware, as his father Duke won Coach of the Year for his contributions from behind the BIC bench.