At this point in the summer, Tyler Seguin thought he’d have some news to share, but as he prepares for training camp at BioSteel Camp in Toronto, the center expressed his displeasure in not having a contract extension with the Dallas Stars done.

“I'm disappointed it hasn't happened, but there hasn't been negotiations, it's just been training this summer, getting ready for this year," he told media on Tuesday.

The Stars forward scored a career-high 40 goals in 2017-18, posting 78 points and getting some acknowledgement as a dark horse MVP candidate on the season.

He’ll head to training camp in September with one season remaining on a six-year, $34.5 million deal he signed with the Boston Bruins before being traded to Dallas in 2012. During his tenure with the Stars, he’s been one the NHL’s most consistent scorers, scoring at least 26 goals and netting 40-plus assists in each of the last five seasons.

With 384 points in 387 games with the Stars—he’s tallied the second-most goals (173) in that span, tied with Penguins center Sidney Crosby and behind only Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin—Seguin was a popular candidate for a long-term extension this summer. He'd be among the most coveted UFA should he not agree to a new deal with Dallas beforehand.

"I wasn't really expecting this so I've kind of just been doing normal training, a normal summer, same as last year and the year before," Seguin said. "It's been a good summer for me training-wise and it's been a good camp so far."

Stars GM Jim Nill responded to his center’s statements, telling The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro that, “We continue to have dialogue. I’m not gonna negotiate in the media. It's a process and we continue to go through it."

Seguin formed a potent line combination with wingers Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov in Dallas last season, though the Stars missed the postseason for the third time during Seguin’s tenure, and have failed to get past the second round during their two playoff appearances. Benn is two seasons into an eight-year, $76 million deal signed in 2016, while Radulov has four seasons left on a five-year, $31.15 million deal.

Despite his current dissatisfaction, Seguin still wants to bring the big prize home to Dallas.

"The goal since I touched down in Dallas was to get deep in the playoffs and hopefully win, so that's my focus,” he said. “Dallas has been home. I've been comfortable in Dallas since I got down there. At the end of the day I want to win, I want to be successful and I want to get back in the playoffs."