Flyers' Mascot Gritty Earns Write-In Votes in New Jersey for Midterm Elections

Gritty earned more votes than Paul McCartney and Nick Foles. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 09, 2018

Gritty, the new Flyers' mascot who debuted this season, has drawn fanfare throughout the NHL in his short tenure, but could he enter a new field sooner than later: politics?

The furry orange monster received 14 votes in the midterm elections in Camden, N.J., including a pair of votes for county sheriff. According to the jumbotron at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Gritty's political popularity spanned throughout the nation and earned him votes in 46 states.

 

Tossing aside any concerns on Gritty's fitness to serve – for which there are many – there's little denying his political popularity. The mascot earned more midterm votes than Paul McCartney, Nick Foles and Carson Wentz in Camden County. 

[h/t New York Post]

