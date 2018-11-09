LA Kings owner Luc Robitaille is asking teams to do more to help prevent violence following Wednesday night's shooting in Thousand Oaks, Cali.

"I think at some point we all looked at each other and said: 'It's enough.' We've got to stop the violence. It's not enough for every sports moment to just do a moment of silence. We need to do more," Robitaille said, per the New York Daily News, before Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Wild.

On Wednesday night, a gunman shot an unarmed guard outside of the Borderline Bar & Grill and then opened fire inside. He killed 12 people before apparently taking his life.

The Kings held a moment of silence before Thursday night's game and wore helmet decals featuring the word "enough." Robitaille said that the team would raise money for the victims's families with a 50/50 raffle and players would match the donations, reports the New York Daily News. The owner also wants to find a way to take more action.

"We want to make sure that we don’t just go about our lives,” he said. “We need to see and decide what can we do to help that this violence just can’t keep happening. So we will sit as an organization and figure out what else we can do."

Robitaille and his wife also previously founded the charity Echoes of Hope to help disadvantaged children in Los Angeles.