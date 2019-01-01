Stars Will Host the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl

The Stars' opponent for the annual game has not been decided yet.

By Associated Press
January 01, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. But Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn’t decided on their opponent.

Bettman also announced the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The NHL also will play outdoors at Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the Stadium Series, but it hasn’t finalized the opponent for the Colorado Avalanche.

Bettman made his remarks during the second intermission of Tuesday’s Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis will host the NHL All-Star festivities from Jan. 24-26, 2020.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)