Former Rangers and Blue Jackets forward Rick Nash announced his retirement on Friday, according to his agent Top Shelf Hockey. Nash did not play in 2018-19 while he recovered from a concussion sustained in March.

"Due to unresolved issues/symptoms from the concussion sustained last March, Rick Nash will be forced to retire from the game of hockey," Top Shelf Hockey said in a statement. "Under the advice of his medical team, the risk of further brain injury is far too great if Rick returns to play. Rick would like to thank everyone who has supported him during this difficult time."

Nash played in 11 games for Boston in 2017-18 after a midseason trade from the Rangers. He spent six seasons in New York from 2012-18.

The 2002 No. 1 pick played the first nine years of his career with the Blue Jackets. Nash registered 289 goals in Columbus, including an NHL-best 41 in 2003-04.