NHL All-Star weekend officially got underway Friday when the league’s top stars competed in the annual skills competition in San Jose. The night consisted of six different skills competitions: fastest skater, premier passer, save streak, puck control, hardest shot and accuracy shooting.

Here are the results:

Fastest Skater:

Connor McDavid got the three-peat, winning the event for the third straight year. But all eyes were on Kendall Coyne Schofield, who filled in for Nathan MacKinnon, and became the first woman to official compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition.

KENDALL COYNE GOT WHEELS pic.twitter.com/O0ZR0xnDLC — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019

Connor McDavid: 13.378

Jack Eichel: 13.582

Mathew Barzal: 13.780

Miro Heiskanen: 13.914

Elias Pettersson: 13.930

Cam Atkinson: 14.152

Kendall Coyne Schofield: 14.346

Clayton Keller: 14.526

Connor McDavid: p fast pic.twitter.com/C8Adm55AvQ — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019

Puck Control:

McDavid wasn’t the only one to be a repeat champion as Johnny Gaudreau won the puck control event for the second straight year. As the first competitor to go Patrick Kane held the lead until Gaudreau edged him out at the very end.

Johnny Gaudreau: 27.045

Patrick Kane: 28.611

Claude Giroux: 30.270

Mark Scheifele: 32.161

Gabriel Landeskog: 33.425

John Tavares: 35.210

Jeff Skinner: 35.407

Elias Pettersson: 43.622

Save Streak:

There’s a new king taking the throne of the save streak. Henrik Lundqvist made 12 saves to win the event, while 2018 winner Marc-Andre Fleury lost on a bizarre shot from Blake Wheeler.

Fleury is not happy. pic.twitter.com/J3yalcxuVh — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019

Henrik Lundqvist: 12

Andrei Vasilevskiy: 8

Devan Dubnyk: 7

Marc-Andre Fleury: 6

John Gibson: 3

Pekka Rinne: 2

Braden Holtby: 2

Jimmy Howard: 2

Bend the knee to your King pic.twitter.com/Q8wOpRzSO3 — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019

Premier Passer:

Players had three different skills to show off in the premier passer event, which included breakout passes, clearing passes over barricades and into mini nets, and target passing. The event proved to be a bit tricky for the participants, but Leon Draisaitl prevailed at 69.088 seconds.

Leon Draisaitl: 1:09.088

Sebastian Aho: 1:18.530

Ryan O’Reilly: 1:25.897

Keith Yandle: 1:34.611

Thomas Chabot: 1:40.568

Roman Josi: 1:47.128

Erik Karlsson: 1:58.824

Mikko Rantanen: 2:17.379

Hardest Shot:

Each player got two shot attempts, which was good news for Brent Burns, who missed the net on his first shot in front of the San Jose crowd. However, it was Washington’s John Carlson who won with his first attempt at 102.9 mph, which was harder than teammate Alex Ovechkin’s winning shot from last year’s event at 101.3 mph.

.@JohnCarlson74 is your 2019 #NHLAllStar Skills Competition Hardest Shot winner with a 102.8 mph shot! That means back-to-back #Caps Hardest Shot wins #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/K5PhxuJbma — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2019

John Carlson: 102.8 mph, 100.8 mph

Brent Burns: Missed, 100.6 mph

Seth Jones: 99.4 mph, 95.1 mph

Steven Stamoks: 96.2 mph, 93.1 mph

Accuracy Shooting:

David Pastrnak set the bar incredibly high when he started the accuracy shooting event at 11.309 seconds. No one was able to dish out the shooting quite as well as Pasta, but Auston Matthews got the San Jose crowd cheering when he took off his jersey to reveal he was wearing former Shark Patrick Marleau’s jersey underneath.

Auston Matthews busting out the Marleau jersey for San Jose pic.twitter.com/AQyn3DKy2M — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019

David Pastrnak: 11.309

Kris Letang: 12.683

Drew Doughty: 13.591

Joe Pavelski: 14.423

Blake Wheeler: 18.585

Nikita Kucherov: 19.706

Kyle Palmieri: 20.209

Auston Matthews: 31.256