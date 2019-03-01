Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price took the time to make a young fan's day last Saturday.

After the team's skate that morning, Price shared an emotional moment with a fan who recently had his mother pass away from cancer. The fan's mom's dying wish last year was for her son, 11-year-old Anderson Whitehead, to get to meet Price some day.

Price did that and more. Video of the touching encounter shows Price and Anderson hugging while Anderson appears to be crying. Price then signed several sticks, pucks and Anderson's jersey.

Anderson's aunt shared the emotional moment on Facebook.

"I wanted to share this video of my nephew Anderson, meeting his idol, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens," she wrote. "Last year as Anderson's mom was dying of cancer she promised she would do everything she could to make his dream come true. Unfortunately, she passed away before that could happen but through some very kind and generous friends we were able to arrange a visit to the morning skate. As you can see in the video, Carey Price was a class act not only giving Anderson two signed sticks, a signed puck, signing his jersey and mini stick but he also gave him the biggest hug. Words cannot describe how much this meant to Anderson and we are forever grateful to this wonderful man."

This is everything — this young fan, Anderson, met his idol @CP0031, after his mother passed away due to cancer. She had promised him that she would do everything in her power to help the two meet and it happened. This right here is hockey. #OurGreatGame



(🎥 FB/ Tammy Whitehead) pic.twitter.com/ww6jLM2yoF — NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2019

The video clip made rounds on social media on Thursday and has been viewed more than 1.3 million times since it was posted.