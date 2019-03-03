QMJHL Armada Player Dies From Apparent Epilepsy Complications

Screenshot via Twitter @ArmadaBLB

A Quebec major junior hockey team player has died, presumably from complications of epilepsy.

By Charlotte Carroll
The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced Alec Reid, 18, died Sunday morning.

According to the team, Reid had been followed by doctors to treat epilepsy. He had recent seizures and after seeing a neurologist, he had not played since Feb. 19. 

Reid, a right winger, who is from Mercier, Que., had been acquired from the Drummondville Voltigeurs before the trade deadline. He was in his first season in the QMJHL. He had two goals and three assists in 37 games.

Armada president, Mario Marois, said the team was in shock and expressed condolences to Reid’s family.

The Voltigeurs also expressed its sympathies for the family. 

      Modal message