WATCH: Jon Hamm Deftly Calls St. Louis Blues Goal vs. Kings on TV Broadcast

"Look at this beauty, a saucer!" Jon Hamm joined the Fox Sports Midwest call of Blues–Kings on Thursday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 08, 2019

Actor Jon Hamm continued his support of St. Louis teams on Thursday night as he joined the Fox Sports Midwest crew for their call of Blues vs. Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. 

The former Mad Men star quickly proved to be a natural in the broadcast booth, transitioning from a discussion of his skating skills to calling a goal from Blues wing Ivan Barbashev. 

"It is a very challenging thing for me to get out on the ice, but I do love it. I love skating, I love this play right now and I love that goal," Hamm said. "How about it? Come on! Ivan Barbashev. Fourth line contributing so hard. God, he’s a spark plug.”

"Look at this beauty, a saucer!" Hamm said, describing Samuel Blais's assist on the goal. 

Hamm's masterful call earned high praise from Blues announcing duo John Kelly and Darren Pang.

Hamm hasn't been afraid to rep his hometown team in opposing territory. The St. Louis native donned a Cardinals hat while attending Game 3 and Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message