Actor Jon Hamm continued his support of St. Louis teams on Thursday night as he joined the Fox Sports Midwest crew for their call of Blues vs. Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The former Mad Men star quickly proved to be a natural in the broadcast booth, transitioning from a discussion of his skating skills to calling a goal from Blues wing Ivan Barbashev.

"It is a very challenging thing for me to get out on the ice, but I do love it. I love skating, I love this play right now and I love that goal," Hamm said. "How about it? Come on! Ivan Barbashev. Fourth line contributing so hard. God, he’s a spark plug.”

Jon Hamm with the call on Ivan Barbashev's goal! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/WHiedj7g7J — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 8, 2019

"Look at this beauty, a saucer!" Hamm said, describing Samuel Blais's assist on the goal.

Hamm's masterful call earned high praise from Blues announcing duo John Kelly and Darren Pang.

Hamm hasn't been afraid to rep his hometown team in opposing territory. The St. Louis native donned a Cardinals hat while attending Game 3 and Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago.