Canucks Sign Quinn Hughes to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Quinn Hughes will join the Canucks on Tuesday. 

By Kristen Nelson
March 10, 2019

The Quinn Hughes watch is over. 

A day after Michigan was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament, Hughes signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks. Vancouver drafted the defenseman seventh overall in the 2018 NHL draft. He will join the Canucks on Tuesday, according to the team. 

"Quinn is an exceptional skater, strong on the puck and plays with creativity and vision," general manager Jim Benning said in the release. "He was a leader on his team at the University of Michigan and has had success at the international level. We're excited for Quinn to join our team and continue to grow his game as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."

Hughes, 19, finished the collegiate season with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 32 games and collected 62 total points in his two seasons with Michigan. He also helped the U.S. win bronze in 2018 and silver in 2019 at the World Junior Championships. 

