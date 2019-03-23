Bruins Sign 42-Year-Old Zdeno Chara to 1-Year Extension

Chara is the second-oldest active NHL player, behind the Penguins' Matt Cullen. 

March 23, 2019

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have signed 42-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year, $2 million contract extension.

General manager Don Sweeney made the announcement Saturday, adding the deal through the 2019-20 season includes an additional $1.75 million in performance bonuses.

Chara is in his 13th season with Boston and 21st in the NHL.

In 55 games this season, Chara has four goals and seven assists. He led the Bruins to the playoffs in nine of his 12 completed seasons with the team, including a Stanley Cup title in 2010-11.

He ranks sixth in club history in games (948) and fourth in points by a defenseman (452) behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,506), Bobby Orr (888) and Dit Clapper (474).

