The NHL playoffs are finally here and the schedule is set.

The chase for the Stanley Cup will start on Wednesday, April 10.

Below are the schedule and available channel listings for the entire first round of the playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Lightning (A1) vs. Blue Jackets (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m. ET: Blue Jackets at Lightning (NHL Network)

Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET: Blue Jackets at Lightning (NBC/CNBC - check local listings)

Monday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET: Lightning at Blue Jackets (CNBC)

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET: Lightning at Blue Jackets (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 21, TBD (if necessary): Blue Jackets at Lightning

Monday, April 23, TBD (if necessary): Lightning at Blue Jackets

Wednesday, April 25, TBD (if necessary): Blue Jackets at Lightning

Bruins (A2) vs. Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m. ET: Maple Leafs at Bruins (NBCSN)

Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. ET: Maple Leafs at Bruins (NBC)

Monday, April 16, 7 p.m. ET: Bruins at Maple Leafs (NBCSN)

Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET: Bruins at Maple Leafs (NBCSN)

Saturday, April 21, TBD (if necessary): Maple Leafs at Bruins

Monday, April 23, TBD (if necessary): Bruins at Maple Leafs

Wednesday, April 25, TBD (if necessary): Maple Leafs at Bruins

Capitals (M1) vs. Hurricanes (WC1)

Thursday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hurricanes at Capitals (USA)

Sunday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hurricanes at Capitals (NBCSN)

Tuesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. ET: Capitals at Hurricanes (NBCSN)

Thursday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. ET: Capitals at Hurricanes (USA)

Saturday, April 21, TBD (if necessary): Hurricanes at Capitals

Monday, April 23, TBD (if necessary): Capitals at Hurricanes

Wednesday, April 25, TBD (if necessary): Hurricanes at Capitals

Islanders (M2) vs. Penguins (M3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m. ET: Penguins at Islanders (NBCSN)

Friday, April 13, 7 p.m. ET: Penguins at Islanders (NBCSN)

Sunday, April 15, 3 p.m. ET: Islanders at Penguins (NBC)

Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET: Islanders at Penguins (NBCSN)

Friday, April 20, TBD (if necessary): Penguins at Islanders

Sunday, April 22, TBD (if necessary): Islanders at Penguins

Tuesday, April 24, TBD (if necessary): Penguins at Islanders

Western Conference

Predators (C1) vs. Stars (WC1)

Thursday, April 12, 9:30 p.m. ET: Stars at Predators (NBCSN)

Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET: Stars at Predators (NBC/CNBC - check local listings)

Monday, April 16, 10 p.m. ET: Predators at Stars (NBCSN)

Wednesday, April 18, 10 p.m. ET: Predators at Stars (NBCSN)

Friday, April 20, TBD (if necessary): Stars at Predators

Sunday, April 22, TBD (if necessary): Predators at Stars

Tuesday, April 24, TBD (if necessary): Stars at Predators

Jets (C2) vs. Blues (C3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m. ET: Blues at Jets (CNBC)

Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. ET: Blues at Jets (USA)

Sunday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET: Jets at Blues (USA)

Tuesday, April 17, 8 p.m. ET: Jets at Blues (CNBC)

Friday, April 20, TBD (if necessary): Blues at Jets

Sunday, April 22, TBD (if necessary): Jets at Blues

Wednesday, April 25, TBD (if necessary): Blues at Jets

Flames (P1) vs. Avalanche (WC2)

Wednesday, April 11, 10 p.m. ET: Avalanche at Flames (NBCSN)

Friday, April 13, 10 p.m. ET: Avalanche at Flames (NBCSN)

Sunday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. ET: Flames at Avalanche (NBCSN)

Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET: Flames at Avalanche (NBCSN)

Thursday, April 19, TBD (if necessary): Avalanche at Flames

Saturday, April 21, TBD (if necessary): Flames at Avalanche

Monday, April 23, TBD (if necessary): Avalanche at Flames

Sharks (P2) vs. Golden Knights (P3)

Thursday, April 12, 10:30 p.m. ET: Golden Knights at Sharks (USA)

Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET: Golden Knights at Sharks (NBCSN)

Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET: Sharks at Golden Knights (CNBC)

Wednesday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. ET: Sharks at Golden Knights (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 20, TBD (if necessary): Golden Knights at Sharks

Sunday, April 22, TBD (if necessary): Sharks at Golden Knights

Tuesday, April 24, TBD (if necessary): Golden Knights at Sharks