Sharks forward Joe Thornton was suspended one game on Monday for his hit on Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek, the league announced.

Thornton hit Nosek with an illegal check to the head during Sunday's Game 3 battle at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-3 to gain a 2–1 lead in the Western Conference first round.

"I honestly thought I barely touched [Nosek]," Thornton said on Sunday. "He came right back. It was just one of those plays. It is what it is. I think my son hits me like that six times a day. It was just a weird position he put himself in, that's all."

Thornton is in his 14th season with San Jose after eight years with the Bruins. He has 413 goals in 1,566 career games, leading the league in assists three times. Thornton's 1,024 points with the Sharks is the second-most in franchise history, trailing only Patrick Marleau.