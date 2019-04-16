Los Angeles Kings Name Todd McLellan as New Head Coach

McLellan and the Kings agreed to a multi-year contract on Tuesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 16, 2019

The Los Angeles Kings have hired Todd McLellan as the team's new head coach, general manager Rob Blake announced on Tuesday.

According to Blake, the Kings agreed to terms on a multi-year contract to make McLellan the 29th head coach in franchise history. He replaces Willie Desjardins, who served as the interim coach last season and was not retained. The Kings went 27–34–8 with Desjardins as coach and finished last in the Western Conference.

McLellan, 51, was fired 20 games into the 2018-19 season by the Edmonton Oilers. He was in his fourth year behind the bench with the club and had accumulated a 123–119–24 record with the team. McLellan previously spent seven seasons as head coach with the San Jose Sharks, where he had a 311–163–66 record.

McLellan's 434 regular season wins are 33rd all-time and 11th among active coaches in the NHL. In his ten full seasons, McLellan's teams missed the playoffs on just three occasions.

The Kings will introduce McLellan as the club's head coach during a press conference on Wednesday.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message