Just hours before the puck drop of the Golden Knights vs. Sharks series-deciding Game 7 playoff contest, the two team's coaches were the ones taking shots at each other.

San Jose coach Pete DeBoer told The Mercury News on Monday that Vegas coach Gerard Gallant chirps players on the ice during games. Gallant responded to the accusations on Tuesday, calling DeBoer a "clown" and clarifying the two incidents his opposing coach could be referring to.

"I really don't want to talk about that, but I think I'm going to have to a little bit because, you know, for that clown to say that in the paper yesterday, it's not right," Gallant told reporters. "If I'm going to be a chirper and a loud mouth, I think people know me as a coach and respect me as a coach and if he's going to yap about that, that's a little non-classy for me."

There has been plenty of scrapping among players during the series, which is locked at 3–3 after the Sharks rallied in double overtime to force a Game 7. The winner of Tuesday night's clash will take the seven-game series to advance to the next round in the Stanley Cup playoffs.