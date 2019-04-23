Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch NHL Playoffs Online

How to watch Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the first round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 23.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 23, 2019

The San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the first round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 23. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Sharks forced a Game 7 on Sunday after a 2–1 double overtime win in Game 6. San Jose finally scored after the game went scoreless since the 11:20 mark in the second period. Tomas Hertl scored on a power play and ended the game after 91 minutes and 17 seconds. San Jose goalie Martin Jones stopped 58 shots, setting a franchise record. 

The winner will face the Colorado Avalanche who eliminated the Flames in five games. 

How to watch Tuesday's match

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NCSA, ATRM, NBCS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on NBC Sports.

